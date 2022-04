Grant aims to Revitalize Sandy High CTE courses, will provide engineering courses fall 2022Sandy High's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program will gain a new focus soon thanks to an Oregon Department of Education grant. Oregon Trail School District has been awarded a $125,000 CTE Revitalization grant two weeks ago. With these funds, the school admin plan to repurpose an area of the campus to house an Unmanned Aerial Systems classroom with a fabrication and flight/mission control area and purchase curriculum and industry-standard equipment and materials. "We anticipate your project will be a model for Career and Technical Education that...

OREGON STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO