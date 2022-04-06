ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook planning return to Lakers next season?

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Russell Westbrook plans to return to L.A. next season. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

You can't talk about the Lakers 2021-22 campaign without talking about how much Russell Westbrook failed to fit in with the rest of the team, particularly Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Yet, despite the constant criticism and visible dysfunction, Westbrook said he'd give it the old college try next season if things play out that way.

"That's the plan," Westbrook told reporters Tuesday after a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns officially booted them from the playoff picture. "But nothing is promised. You kind of have to take it one day at a time each day. Like I've said all season long, you've got to play the cards you're dealt. Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season, but we're not sure if that's guaranteed, either. So I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something."

To be fair, Westbrook isn't alone in wanting to give it a go next season. Davis said as much over the weekend following a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

"I think the biggest thing that I think about personally is what we could have been, had we stayed healthy all year," Davis said, via ESPN, referencing that he and James were among the slew of players who couldn't escape the injury bug. "We put this team together and it looked good on paper, but we haven't had a chance to reach that potential with guys in and out of the lineup."

While injuries can hinder a team trying to create chemistry, it's hard to determine if any would be there if L.A. did stay healthy. As CBS Sports points out, the trio of big names cramped each other on the court, and their enormous salaries made it impossible for the team to add depth and right the ship.

There's also the issue of Westbrook's contract, which could make things even more interesting for the upcoming season. He has a $47 million option for next year and will probably pick it given how unlikely it is he could make that much if he hits the open market. That then leaves the Lakers with a decision of their own: Do they give Westbrook another try or go through another arduous process of trying to trade him?

Westbrook may be open to giving his run with the Lakers a second chance. It will be interesting, however, to see if it actually happens — and if both sides would be happy with it.

