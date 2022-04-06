Wausau area obituaries April 6, 2022

Loretta A. Hulke

Loretta Alice Hulke, age 82, arrived at her heavenly home on April 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side.

Born to the late Arnold and Lucy Wyland in Merrill on August 5, 1939, Loretta “Pudgie” was the 8th of 10 children. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A precious gift from God.

Loretta married her husband of 59 years, Ronald Hulke, on June 1, 1957. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, fishing, and playing games on her tablet. She loved playing cards (quite competively) and having Sunday brunch with her friends. She especially loved following the Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. She was a true blessing and will be greatly missed.

Loretta is survived by her Children: Theresa (Harlan) Schubring, Steven (Oliva) Hulke, Michelle (Scott) Carpenter, and Amy Hulke (EJ Wright); Brothers: Allan (Doris) Wyland and Arnold (Carol) Wyland; Sister: Sandra (Fran) Doering; Grandchildren: Aaron (Jenna) Munz, Ashley (Austin) Knox, Melissa Hulke, Andrew (Emily) Hulke, Amber Hulke, Ryan Busse, Brittany Busse (Kyle Nicolazzi), Logan (Sarah) Lauer, Paige Lauer, Jessica Sawtell, Ethan Wright, Brianna (Ruben) Castanuela, Lindsay (Angel) Torres and Nick Carpenter; and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Joseph Hulke, Son Kirby Lee Hulke, and 7 sisters.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. The Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

John W. Wilcott

Beloved father, son, and brother John Wesley Wilcott, Born April 14, 1962, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2021. His comforting memory (and truly awful puns) will be carried on by parents Wesley and June Wilcott; daughters Stephanie (CJ) Noggle and Mindy (Cody) Lee; and siblings Donald Wilcott, Patti Maher, and Debbi (Dan) Bree. He is reunited with his brothers Gary and Tommy Wilcott and grandparents John and Anna Lang and Martin and Anne Wilcott.

John will be remembered as someone who always showed up when it mattered most. He was an avid bowler, chef, pool-shooter, and hurler who always had a witty remark or irreverent joke to lighten up a room. He was a loving son, a devoted father, and a trustworthy friend and will be dearly missed by those fortunate enough to have crossed his path.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 am at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, with a visitation beginning at 10 am.

“Don’t adventures ever have an end? I suppose not. Someone else always has to carry on the story.” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Harriet J. Iwen

Harriet Joann Iwen, 88, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the dedicated caregivers of Primrose Retirement Community of Wausau.

She was born on November 8, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI, the daughter of the late Frank and Ada (Krikke) Vander Wall. On September 28, 1968, she married Howard Iwen in Grand Rapids, MI. He survives. Harriet attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and went on to work as a nurse anesthetist for Aspirus for many years.

Harriet enjoyed traveling, bowling, baking, and reading. She loved to play piano – even sharing her talents at the local jail where she often played for their services. A long-time member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, she had a great faith and loved to read her bible. She adored her granddaughters and helped to raise them. They will miss her greatly.

Survivors include her husband, Howard “Howie” Iwen of Wausau; daughter, Heidi Iwen of Mosinee; granddaughters, Rita Kellman of Wausau, Lisa Iwen of Wausau, and Kia Bohn of Hazelhurst; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Kasten.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Karl Iwen, and two brothers.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. Rev. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the church.

The family would like to thank the kind staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Primrose Retirement Community of Wausau, as well as Pastor Phil Schneider for his many visits and support.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

Mark D. Grohman

Mark David Grohman transferred peacefully home to Jesus on April 3, 2022, at age 63. Mark was born to the late LaVerne and Ruth Grohman on January 26th, 1959, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Gary) Lembke, Wichita, KS, his brother, Joel (Mary) Grohman, Weston, WI, his nephews, Gregory Grohman, WI, and Zachary Lembke, KS, and his nieces, Victoria (Jace) Schultz, KS, and Hannah (Dylan) Antholt and his grandnieces and grandnephews Donovan, Allison, Clarissa, and Carter.

Mark was an enthusiastic Packer fan. One of the major highlights of his life was when the Packers won the Superbowl in 1997 on his birthday. Rarely would you see Mark not sporting his Packer clothing. Mark attended Christian Assembly all of his life. He loved God and placed his trust in Him. He often talked about going home to reunite with his family and how wonderful of a place that must be.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau.

Now that Mark has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Mark’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for him.

Martin J. Lutzke

Martin J. Lutzke , age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Martin was born on February 15, 1938, to Rudolph and Blanche (Borish) Lutzke in Freedom, MN. He married the love of his life, Jeanette Pesko, on September 5th, 1959. They raised three children together. His favorite hobbies included hunting, playing cards, traveling, golfing, and fishing.

Martin is survived by his wife, two children, and 4 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, parents, and three brothers.

There will be a funeral mass held at St. Marks Catholic Church, 602 Military Rd, Rothschild, WI 54474 on Saturday April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Judy M. Doebler

Judy M. Doebler, 71, Wausau passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau.

She was born March 24, 1951, in Wausau, daughter of the late Clarence and Jeanette (Hench) Kyle.

In her younger years Judy was a waitress in Lincoln County area. She enjoyed fishing as a pastime and also the many visits she got from her family over the years.

Survivors include her sister, Elaine (Carles) Fristed, Stoughton, her sister-in-law, Sally Kyle, Wausau, her brother-in-law, Donnie Hanneman, Merrill and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Chad, brother, Wayne and sister, Sandy.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas G. Seefeldt

Thomas “Tom” G. Seefeldt, 82, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.

He was born April 13, 1939 in Milwaukee, son of the late Herbert and Meta (Pieper) Seefeldt. He married Lois Schultz and she preceded him in death on July 23, 1998.

Tom spent his younger years in Milwaukee before relocating his family to Schofield in 1976. He worked for over 30 years as a driver for UPS. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs, fishing with his dad, painting ceramics, tending to his flowers and watching the birds in his backyard.

Survivors include his children, Pat (Mark) Hunt, Rich (Lisa) Seefeldt and Linda Gallenberg; grandchildren, Casey and Emily Hunt, Paul Seefeldt, Jill Taylor and Greg Seefeldt, Justin and James Wirth; many great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Lois, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Seefeldt.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Hashem, nurses on the 8th floor and palliative care at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, for the kind, compassionate care given to Tom.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Eunice G. Werner

Eunice G. Werner, 93, Edgar passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, while under the care of Compassus Hospice at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 20, 1929, in the township of Frankfort, Marathon County, daughter of the late Alma (Bornowski) and Henry Randt. On April 19, 1947, she married Harold Werner at St. John Lutheran Church M.S. (High Steeple), Edgar. Harold preceded her in death on May 9, 1976.

Eunice worked at the Edgar Basket factory for 5 years, Marathon Electric Manufacturing for 37 ½ years and was a manager of the Edgar Nutrition Site for the Elderly in Edgar for 8 ½ years.

Eunice loved her five children, growing flowers, reading, soap operas and her pal of 15 years, her dog Jack and lastly, she enjoyed the company of a new dog, Rusty.

She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church M.S. (High Steeple) Edgar.

Survivors include her children, Warren (Cheryl) Werner, Oconto Falls, Jeffrey Werner, Edgar, DuWayne Werner, Edgar, two grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Nimz, Altoona, Brandy Lee Werner, Neenah, three great grandchildren, Anna, Andrew and Alina Nimz, one sister, Janet (Paul) Fassbender, Poynette and Karen (Richard) Loch, Hayward, a daughter-in-law, Audrey Werner, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Eunice was preceded in death by her children, Ronald and Lynette, her brothers, Gordon and Ray Randt, sister Doris Leffel, stepbrother, Ronald Buttke, stepsister, Betty Footit and stepfather, Tony Buttke.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. John High Steeple, W1145 Huckleberry Street, Edgar. The Rev. Frank Gibel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Compassus Home Health Care, especially Alice Werner and Compassus Home Hospice for the outstanding care they all gave to Eunice while she was under their care.

Lori L. Brown

Lori L. Brown, 57, died April 3, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 3, 1964 in Wausau, daughter of Joan Heinz. On June 24, 2010 she married Darrin Brown in Wausau.

Lori was a talented tie-die artist who created many beautiful works on cloth, canvas, and glass. She loved taking trips to Jamaica and spending time on the beach. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and seemed to always be the designated potato masher at holiday gatherings. Lori was a “foodie” before it was a thing and enjoyed trying new restaurants. She was known for her sarcastic wit and good sense of humor.

Survivors include her mother, Joan Heinz; step-children, Maks (Kelly) Kopish and Alyssa (Dan) Ennis; step-grandchildren, Henry and Sam Ennis; brothers-in-law, Brian (Cristina) Brown and Tracy (Lisa) Brown, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband on May 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Rev. Amy Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lori’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Barbara Willemssen

Barbara Willemssen died at Copperleaf Memory Care in Marathon City, Wisconsin on Monday, April 4, 2022.

She was born Barbara Jane Bates near Osceola, Clarke County, Iowa on April 18, 1941, to the late Sarah L. Hart and Earl Arthur Bates.

She was the sister of Lois, Evie, Richard, Linda, Dottie, and Gary.

Barb had four children: Pam, Perry, Brad, and Chad. Her grandchildren: Zac, Ben, Casey, Dylan, Cierra, and Dakota. Her great grandchildren: Rosen, Harper, Charlotte, Indigo, Declan, and one more on the way.

Barb loved her family and spending time with them. She was fascinated with family history and loved to work on her family tree and visit old family haunts. She loved to plant and tend to her flower gardens. Barb loved to drive and be on the move. She loved to travel. She will be dearly missed.

There will be a private family celebration of life later in the year.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family or Copperleaf Assisted Living, 663 Maratech Avenue, Marathon, WI 54448.

Audrey M. Untiedt

Audrey Mae Untiedt passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau on April 3, 2022.

She was born on December 26, 1931 to Oscar and Florence (Morasch) Singstock, in the town of Hull, Colby Wisconsin. She graduated from Loyal High School. After graduating, she moved to Thorp WI and worked at Thorp Finance. In 1951 she met the love of her life, Norbert L. Untiedt, at Poplar Tree Ballroom, Marathon WI. They were married on October 6, 1951 at the Green Grove Lutheran Church, Colby Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2013.

Audrey was known for her great cooking, a skill that has been passed down to her children and grandchildren. At family gatherings, she would make enough food so that everyone took leftovers home. Audrey, along with Norb enjoyed entertaining their many friends whether at home in Edgar, their lake cottage or their place in Arizona.

Audrey loved spending winters in Arizona. During her time there, she enjoyed being an active member of the Red Hat Society in Arizona. They appreciated Audrey’s creativity for new venues to meet at and making beautiful table center arrangements for their meetings.

Audrey was an Avon Lady for many years. She enjoyed sharing and bringing beauty products to so many of her customers.

In her quiet time, she enjoyed reading fiction and cookbooks; always looking for new recipes to try. Feeding, watching and identifying birds was a frequent pastime of hers. In recent years, she had been writing her history; pages upon pages that her family looks forward to reading.

Audrey will by sadly missed by her four children; Cheryl (Ervin) Mueller of Edgar, Courtney (Linda) Untiedt of Chippewa Falls, Cynthia (Marc) Schlueter of Farmers Branch TX and Connie (Cortney) Higgins of Edgar. Six Grandchildren; Tracy (Steve) Lake, Melanie Mueller, Desiree Beaudoin, Colin (Nicki) Untiedt, Christian (Meghan) Untiedt and Caden (Signe Johnson) Untiedt. Three Great-Grandchildren; Riley Lake, Bennett Untiedt and Greyson Untiedt. Her brother; Allen (Mary) Singstock, Oshkosh. In addition to many other relatives and dear friends.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and her beloved husband.

At Audrey’s request, a private family service and burial will be held at a later date. A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held at a later date as well.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephens Lutheran Church and mailed to the family at PO Box 1, Edgar WI 54426.

Audrey’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Hospice House, in Wausau, for their compassion and care that was given to our very special mom.

Online condolences may be expressed www.petersonkraemer.com

Earl H. Deal Jr.

Earl H Deal Jr

Born August 22, 1967

Born to eternal life March 22, 2022

Survived in life by his significant other, Stephanie Meier; children Cierra and Jordan; grandchildren Clayah, Addison, Ashlynn, Ava and Major Robinson; siblings David, William Susan, Dawn and Daniel

Preceded in death by parents Earl Sr., Marianne Deal, children Nicholas and Spencer and grandchildren Malani and Gavin.

A memorial service will be held at Graingers Pub & Grill, 3400 w. Loomis Road in Milwaukee, on Sunday 4/10/2022 from 12pm-5pm.