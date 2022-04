Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the last few months, Hailey Bieber has kindly been sharing some of her favorite beauty products, which is super useful for those of us trying to achieve her always glowy and fresh-looking skin. She's already let us know that a TikTok-famous vitamin C serum has "changed" her skin, and that Elta MD's popular tinted sunscreen is part of her daily skincare prep. Now, she's revealed what goes behind the scenes when she does a "quick" makeup routine.

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO