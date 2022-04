Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming tour dates following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins at age 50. "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in a statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO