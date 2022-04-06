ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Johnny Manziel gets playful with Kenzie Werner after wild Miami outing

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Just call him Johnny Air Hockey.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel enjoyed a playful night out with gal pal Kenzie Werner on Tuesday, when the twosome faced off in a round of air hockey.

“GOALLLLLLLL @kenziewernerx,” Manziel, 29, posted in an Instagram Story, which featured Werner at the opposite end of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mzose_0f1OrBMy00 Johnny Manziel appeared to enjoy an arcade date Tuesday with gal pal Kenzie WernerInstagram/Johnny Manziel

The beauty specialist later quipped on her page, “He cheated.”

Later in the night, Werner also shared a cozy photo of the pair at a Dave & Buster’s.

“Happy @jmanziel2,” she captioned the post on her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jH6OV_0f1OrBMy00 Werner shared a photo of the twosome from their night out Tuesday on her Instagram StoryInstagram/Kenzie Werner

Manziel and Werner have been living it up in Miami as of late, with footage surfacing last week of the duo partying at a South Florida hot spot.

Werner, who is based in Houston, also shared a video Tuesday on Instagram that featured her cuddling with Manziel aboard a boat.

Although it’s unclear when Manziel first encountered Werner, TMZ reported last month how the two “spent time together in Scottsdale in the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9Qed_0f1OrBMy00
Werner also posted a video of herself cozying up to ManzielInstagram

Manziel was previously married to model Bri Tiesi, who initially split from the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in early 2019. She filed for divorce that December after a year of marriage.

Tiesi is currently expecting a baby with Nick Cannon.

Meanwhile, Manziel, the Texas A&M alum who famously flamed out of the NFL in 2016, is gearing up for another stint in the Fan Controlled Football league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgcSm_0f1OrBMy00
Manziel plays in the Fan Controlled Football league in February 2021Getty Images

A former first-round pick, Manziel has been open in recent years about his struggles with substance abuse and his bipolar diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Miami, FL
Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buster#American Football#Dave Buster#Instagram Storyinstagram#Heisman Trophy
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Cowboys Make Micah Parsons Decision: NFL World Reacts

For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy