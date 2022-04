APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – It was looking pretty dire for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers late in the 6th inning. No runs, the Peoria Chiefs up 5-0, and the offense looked stagnant. But then the rally began. The Timber Rattlers fought back and win in 10 innings, 7-6. The rally began in the sixth and seventh […]

APPLETON, WI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO