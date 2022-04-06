ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

Toddler shot dead by cop during hostage situation in Kansas

By George Mace
 3 days ago

A 2-year-old girl was shot dead by a Missouri cop during a tense hostage situation at a Kansas camping trailer, Kansas authorities revealed Monday.

The tragedy unfolded on March 26 when Clesslynn Crawford and her mother were being held at gunpoint by her father, Eli Crawford, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Cops responded to the home in Cherokee County around 7:15 p.m. after a woman called 911 and requested help for a “domestic disturbance,” the KBI said.

When officers arrived, Eli Crawford, 37, opened the door to his trailer before slamming it shut when he saw police, authorities said.

The hostage situation escalated when Clesslynn reopened the door and the girl’s mother, Taylor Shutte, 27, bolted out of the trailer.

Crawford gunned down the mother and fired off more than 90 rounds at four police officers, who didn’t return gunfire, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcjvb_0f1Or4H800 Eli Crawford was holding his wife, Taylor Shutte, and daughter, Clesslynn Crawford, hostage in their trailer at gunpoint. Cherokee County Sheriff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7sHf_0f1Or4H800
Two-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was killed by a single shot fired into the trailer she was being held hostage in.Facebook/Taylor Shutte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1EWm_0f1Or4H800 Taylor Shutte was murdered by her husband, Eli Crawford, who shot her after she attempted to escape the trailer. Facebook/Taylor Shutte

Multiple agencies then flooded the scene, including the Joplin police SWAT team.

The toddler was killed by a single shot fired into the trailer by a Joplin police officer, according to state officials.

Crawford died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

“This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident,” Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said in the statement, according to the Joplin Globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzsIE_0f1Or4H800
Eli Crawford fired more than 90 rounds at four police officers. Cherokee County Sheriff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnwCw_0f1Or4H800 Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland called the deaths of Taylor Shutte and Clesslyn Crawford a “horrific outcome.” Facebook/Taylor Shutte

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved.”

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the KBI said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NR32b_0f1Or4H800 Eli Crawford died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Cherokee County Sheriff

“We ask the public for patience as KBI agents finish their work. The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.”

Comments / 0

