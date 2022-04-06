Illustrator Marcus Blackwell, Landscape Photography

May 2 is the deadline to enter a juried photography show sponsored by VECCA. The two categories this year are: student/amateur, for unpublished photographers that see photography as a hobby; and advanced/professional, for photographers who have significant publications in journals or are paid for their work. To enter and for...
“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
We all make mistakes in photography, especially when we’re new to it and still learning. The sad thing is, no matter how long you choose to pursue photography and no matter how good you get, you’ll keep making mistakes. The important thing is that we are able to recognise them, acknowledge them and learn from them in order to keep improving.
A fox wakes up on a beach. I feel small when I take control, maneuvering this anthropomorphic animal around a lush, colorful, and unforgiving world. I can dive, roll, and run, all essential in avoiding the many different enemies that lie ahead — blobs that are pink and gooey and others that are as sharp as ice. I start Tunic, the isometric adventure game developed by Andrew Shouldice, with almost nothing. Quickly, though, I find a stick.
Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
A fake Little Durk recently did a walkthrough at a mall where a crowd of fans went absolutely wild over the look-a-like’s presence. A recent video of Youtuber King Cid posing as a fake Lil Durk has been circulating on Twitter and shows fans wilding out over the mimic tear Durk. The mock Lil Durk is walking around the mall in the video while their crew tells mall staff, “We shopping ma’am,” after the staff tells them, “You did not have permission to do this today, you all have to leave.”
