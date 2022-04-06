ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Highway Patrol report icy roads

By Dakota News Now staff
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Glacial Lakes Troopers...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KELOLAND TV

Woman shoots parked car; Ravnsborg’s close calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The 19-year-old who was shot at the Grand Gateway hotel in Rapid City last month has died. A Mitchell woman is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Releases Tishomingo Crash Investigation Report

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about a crash that killed six teenagers in Tishomingo on Tuesday. You can read the full transcript below. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor in combination with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel was traveling southbound on United States Highway 377 (US-377) approaching the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 22 (SH-22). At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle, occupied by a teenage driver and five teenage passengers, was traveling eastbound on SH-22 approaching US-377. At this location, the intersection is controlled by a stop sign regulating traffic on SH-22. The posted speed limit for US-377 is 50 mph.
TISHOMINGO, OK
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA

