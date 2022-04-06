ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Betting on the third-overall pick

By Griffin Carroll
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Will the Texans beef up their offensive line by taking Evan Neal with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We've previously covered the betting odds available to us for both the first and second picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

You can view both the odds and our betting picks from the below links, and today we'll be turning our attention to the third overall pick betting market.

It's remarkable that this is a market available to us on both DraftKings and FanDuel, but it's been here, and it's been fluctuating.

The first round is just three weeks away, set for April 28, so the time is now to familiarize yourself with the options.

Owner of the Third Pick

The Houston Texans are currently slated to draft third this season. They also have the 13th overall pick via the Deshaun Watson trade with Cleveland, so Houston is in a good position to begin their rebuild.

Could the Texans trade out of this spot? Perhaps, if presented an opportunity to add even more firsts to their arsenal.

However, this Houston team is devoid of long-term talent and already has their pockets full of multiple firsts for the next few years.

That's why I expect them to stay put here, which gives us some confidence in projecting the draft pick.

Could This Be a Quarterback?

In previous articles, we've established that Aidan Hutchinson is likely the top pick to Jacksonville. In our second-overall pick article, I stated that if a quarterback like Malik Willis is going to go in the top five, that feels like the spot.

If a team falls in love with a passer, no better place to go than near the top of the draft to secure their guy.

This is a reportedly weak QB class, and with Houston seemingly content to run it back with Davis Mills, the first real QB-needy team is the Carolina Panthers at No. 6.

I don't see Houston trading out of this spot like I do with Detroit, which is why I'm not interested in betting a quarterback to be drafted here.

Houston's Positional Needs

If you've reviewed in any mock drafts on sites like PFF or The Draft Network, you've likely seen that Houston has needs at every position.

While you may consider this a complication in projecting what direction they go, I think it makes it far simpler.

Success in the NFL starts in the trenches. I've written this phrase countless times and will continue to for as long as I am able.

The Texans are not going to compete for a playoff spot this season. These next few years are all about collecting building blocks in the form of blue-chip talent.

Going best player available here would mean that the choice has to be either an OT or an EDGE rusher.

The top of the draft is loaded with both, and it's a team-building philosophy shared by many.

Betting Odds for Third-Overall Pick

These odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT (+180)
  • Evan Neal, OT (+300)
  • Travon Walker, DL (+500)
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB (+750)
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE (+800)
  • Kyle Hamilton, S (+900)

Four of the five players with the highest odds to be drafted third are on the offensive and defensive line, and that's where I'm putting my money.

Best Bets for the Third Pick

As mentioned above, it's important to remember that Houston will make another selection at No. 13. When scanning the draft board, there should be both an impact offensive and defensive linemen when they get back on the clock.

I could see them double-dipping in the trenches.

Evan Neal of Alabama was once the consensus top pick in the draft, and I find his slide peculiar. This is a versatile linemen who is on the record of saying he can play all four positions on the offensive line that aren't center.

He's 6-foot-7 and from the best college program in the country. I love the value here for Neal at +300 for a Houston team that could plug him in at RT with Laremy Tunsil on the left side.

If they opt for the defensive line, I like Thibodeaux here at +800. He's an explosive athlete that would help Houston get to the passer on a far more frequent basis than they did in 2021.

Favorite Bets:

  • Evan Neal +300
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux +800
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft betting options after first week of free agency

A few weeks ago, we highlighted some of the betting options available for the 2022 NFL Draft, and things have mightily shifted since then. When we last looked at the odds for the first-overall pick, it was Evan Neal who was the favorite. We highlighted Aidan Hutchinson as a dark-horse candidate to place a futures on at +250.
NFL
