Aiken, SC

Aiken funeral home owner files defamation lawsuit against competitor

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
A defamation lawsuit between two Aiken funeral home owners was filed on Tuesday.

Cody Anderson, owner of George Funeral Home in Aiken, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of a competing funeral home in relation to a dispute over a local woman's $8M+ estate.

Anderson is seeking punitive damages for alleged slander in relation to a civil case that was resolved last week.

The resolved civil lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year on behalf of the estate of Mary Margaret Wenzel Crandall, alleged Cody Anderson, Allen Bateman and George Funeral Home conspired to obtain the 88-year-old’s multimillion-dollar estate through creation of a contested will.

On Friday, April 1, Anderson and Bateman's attorney, John Harte, announced they will abandon any claims to the will in question.

Following the concession in the civil case alleging elder abuse, Anderson filed a lawsuit against Ed Hatcher Sr., owner of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, on Tuesday afternoon.

New lawsuit

Anderson is suing Hatcher for allegedly making "false and per se defamatory statements" on Facebook about the elder abuse lawsuit, according to a court document filed on April 5.

The lawsuit included one alleged post from Hatcher which reads, “Anderson … used their positions a [sic] Funeral Directors to gain this lady’s trust … a sacred trust in carrying for the weak or dead. … These two were in a conspiracy to steal her (more than $8 million dollars) and rob her heirs,” according to the lawsuit.

Anderson's lawsuit alleges Hatcher made defamatory comments about Anderson "with the intent of advancing the interests of Hatcher Funeral Home," according to the document.

The lawsuit also alleges Hatcher has a large social media following and "encouraged others in the community to defame and slander the Plaintiffs," according to the document.

Damages listed in the lawsuit include "public humiliation, mental anguish, pain and suffering, damage to (Anderson's) reputation in the community, loss of income, and loss of future earnings," according to the document. "The damages will continue into the future and will cause the Plaintiff substantial actual financial injury and damage as well as mental anguish and will cause his reputation to suffer for decades despite the fact that there is no truth to the statements made by the Defendant."

Although a court and jury determine damages, the lawsuit alleges "the Plaintiffs verily believe that the actual damages exceed one million dollars," according to the document.

A former business partnership

During a phone interview with the Aiken Standard on Tuesday, Hatcher said he and Anderson had a business partnership that ended about one year ago.

Hatcher said his business performed cremation services for George Funeral Home, but Hatcher later ended the business partnership because he had ethical concerns about Anderson.

Hatcher did not wish to comment on the defamation lawsuit.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
