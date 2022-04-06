Ongoing sanitary sewer overflow into Manistee Lake reported Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Due to heavy rains and the storm that passed on Tuesday March 23, 2022, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum. This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO