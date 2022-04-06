‘Independent Lens’ Announces Spring Slate of Documentaries to Air on PBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders premieres tonight at 10/9c on A&E. Stream the new true crime documentary series for free with a Philo subscription. In this four-part documentary event, A&E takes a deep dive into the shocking history of the Chippendales empire. A prominent nightclub turned 1980s pop culture icon, Chippendales appealed to lovers of alluring men, lively music, and of course—a party. What started as a nightlife destination ended in complete drug-addled carnage. The series will utilize FBI surveillance audio, top secret crime scene footage, and behind-the-scenes interviews to bring viewers an exclusive look at the sensationalized case, unearthing a treasure trove of explosive jealousy and bags loaded with mafia-marked cash. Dive into one of America’s most scandalous murders tonight at 10/9c on A&E.
Comments / 0