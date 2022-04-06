ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Independent Lens’ Announces Spring Slate of Documentaries to Air on PBS (EXCLUSIVE)

By Sasha Urban
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy Award-winning PBS series “Independent Lens” has announced its spring slate of documentary films, including Sundance favorite “Try Harder!,” from director Debbie Lum. The spring lineup kicks off on April 25 at 10 p.m., with additional titles available on PBS.org and the PBS Video app....

