Banking director retires

Terry Morrow, the longest-serving Director of Prairieland Bancorp, Inc. and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, has announced his retirement from the board.

Originally from Fairfield, Iowa, Terry is the son of the late Glenn and Beulah Morrow. Terry graduated from Macomb High School and attended Western Illinois University. He came to Bushnell in 1973, when he and his brother purchased and operated Glash Drug Store for many years. Terry was an active member of the Bushnell community and a strong supporter of Bushnell’s retail members. He started his service as a bank director in 1984, and well remembers the many challenges facing community banks during the agriculture crisis in those early years.

In 1988, Terry and his wife, Janey, moved to St. Charles, Missouri, where Terry became a sales representative for The Burrows Company, a national medical supply company. When Burrows was later purchased by Owens & Miner, a Fortune 500 Company, Terry’s success in sales led him to receive “Salesman of the Year” in 2010 for his work in providing medical supplies to hospitals and surgery centers. During that time, Terry continued to serve on the bank’s board of directors, making the drive from Missouri on a monthly basis, and bringing a fresh perspective on marketing and business. He was always ready to ask the tough questions, while generously praising the hard work of bank officers and employees, alike.

Terry and Janey returned to the area in 2018, and now reside in Macomb. They have two children, Adam (Tracy) Morrow, of Galesburg, and Kelly (John) Lavender, of Nolensville, Tennessee, along with four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Terry still does part-time consulting work for ICP Medical. He is an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoys golfing in his spare time.

Doug Allaman, Bank Chair and CEO, said, “Terry has been a prominent member of the board for 38 years, bringing his own unique point of view and experiences to the table. His commitment to our shareholders and community have been invaluable, and we are so grateful for his insight and continued devotion to the bank.”