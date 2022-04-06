ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Man arrested in Fabens after officials say he fired at least 1 shot near homes

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – A 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...

kvia.com

Comments / 1

ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fabens, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Fabens, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WTVM

1 arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange. Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was...
LAGRANGE, GA

