Louisville, KY

This Restaurant Serves Up Kentucky's Best Cheesecake

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games.

Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in Kentucky is the Vanilla Slice from Rawnaissance Desserts in Louisville. LoveFOOD explains what sets this cheesecake above the rest:

"In Louisville, raw, organic dessert shop Rawnaissance Desserts makes "cheesecakes" that are works of art. The Vanilla Slice is sugar-free and has real vanilla bean in it, which makes it extra special. It's also more dense than normal cheesecake, but still smooth and delicious ."

Click here to check out the full list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake.

Comments / 1

Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's richest twins were once known as the Doublemint twins

According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here). The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
