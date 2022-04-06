ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bizarre UFO Filmed in Israel

By Tim Binnall

A very strange video from Israel shows what appears to be a bizarrely shaped glowing object hovering in the sky as astonished witnesses watch the weird aerial anomaly off in the distance. The peculiar scene is said to have been filmed in the city of Hadera at the end of March and popped up online late last week. Alas, as is so often the case with curious footage purportedly showing a UFO, the circumstances surrounding the sightings are scant at best with only the alleged location of the incident being revealed. Be that as it may, the video is fairly compelling by virtue of the object's decidedly different appearance.

The perplexing footage begins with two witnesses frantically discussing the odd illumination that it situated on the horizon. The clearly confounded individual behind the camera struggles to get a good view at the object until it finally comes into focus. It is at that point that one can see that the object is quite unusual and may best be described as a stationary lightning bolt that has been split in half, although even that comparison is not quite on the mark as a pair glowing orbs also accompany the bewildering wonder.

What exactly the object could have been is, of course, a matter of conjecture. While some UFO enthusiasts have posited that it was from out of this world, skeptical viewers have offered their own prosaic theories for the nature of the UFO, including a reflection, which seems suspect since the witnesses were outside, and the slightly more plausible possibility that the illumination came from a construction crane working in the city that appeared anomalous due to the distance and the the time of night. However, as of now, what exactly was spotted over Hadera remains a mystery. With that in mind, what's your best guess for what the witnesses filmed? Share your theory with us at the C2C Facebook page.

