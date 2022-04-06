ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings Defensive Lineman Doug Sutherland Dies at 73

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73. The team...

