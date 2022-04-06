Double fatal crash on State Route 7 in Ohio

UPDATE(6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash in Lawrence County this afternoon.

According to the OSHP, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on State Route 7 near State Route 243 when a 2022 Jeep Compass traveling north on Route 7, went left of center. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Troopers say the driver of the Cobalt, identified as Tony N. Blankenship, 20, of Chesapeake, and his passenger, Shaianna N. Laber, 20, of Chesapeake, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

The OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.

The Rome Township Fire Department, the Union Township Fire Department, the Lawrence County EMS and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office assisted the OSHP at the scene.

UPDATE(4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): State Route 7 has been reopened and traffic flow is back to normal after a double fatal crash.

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — A two-vehicle accident has killed two and injured one at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 243 in Ohio.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says the calls started to come in just before 1 p.m. about an accident in the Bradrick area of Chesapeake, Ohio.

Map of where the crash took place.

They confirmed that two people have died and one person was injured. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.