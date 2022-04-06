ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

School District Makes Changes To Address Complaints Of Racism

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P98tI_0f1Omcga00
Student Parker Miller led the night off with a list of suggestions on how the district can handle racial issues better. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – The Central Regional School District has taken “initial steps” in addressing what students and parents have described as a culture of racism in the schools.

The district sent a list to families of current and newly formed measures, including:

  • Establishment of an Equity Committee
  • Crisis Team to manage students’ needs during times of difficulty, trouble or danger
  • Board of Education denouncing racism
  • Enacting the Board Social Media Policy for Board Members
  • A People of Color student club
  • A Gay Straight Alliance student club
  • Annual review of the School District Code of Conduct
  • Education and awareness training for all staff, administration, and students
  • Parent/guardian and community education opportunities
  • Implementation of new curriculum related to diversity education
  • School district celebrations to support diversity
  • Central Role Models – Character Education Program

Members of the community had said that race has historically been an issue in Berkeley but it has exploded recently. One board member, Heather Koenig, posted memes on Facebook that residents said were racist. Koenig had previously told The Berkeley Times that the postings were taken out of context. The relative of another board member, Merissa Borawski, allegedly posted anti-gay and anti-Black statements online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3b0l_0f1Omcga00
The meeting room was full of people ready to address the issue. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

In response, the board created a policy for members on how to conduct themselves on social media.

During the two most recent Board of Education meetings, community leaders, parents, and students – many of them people of color – spoke out against the social media posts. They said these posts were just a symptom of a larger culture of racism in the schools.

District officials said it was eye-opening to see just how deep the problem goes. They weren’t aware of the issues being brought up.

That’s because kids don’t feel comfortable making complaints, parents and students said. They feel that their complaints will fall on deaf ears or that they will be targeted if they come forward.

A week after the latest meeting, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides sent out a message to parents about what the district is doing to address the situation. The letter included the above list.

“Our district’s mission is to inspire all learners to reach their full potential and create a positive legacy for the future. We believe students need to feel valued, know they belong, and see themselves reflected within the schools they attend in order to be successful,” he said. “However, we are learning that more work is necessary for our students to feel that every child matters. This is an important milestone for our district, and we believe it is our responsibility to take on a leadership role to break down barriers that exist within our schools and communities.

“As a district, we have to look to the past to understand our present, in hopes of fostering a better future. With this knowledge, the district is committed to engaging with people of all races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, cultural, and socio-economic backgrounds in uncomfortable but meaningful conversations” about systemic racism and valuing diversity, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdY93_0f1Omcga00
Jaivon Tate joined the district officials toward the end of the meeting. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

“Historically, around the globe and here at Central Regional School District, people have been and continue to be, categorized by their differences, and with that categorization comes inequalities. We understand that persons characterized by their differences continue to be disadvantaged because of these differences and social structures which are often not visible. Our district realizes we need to be better. Through education, our district aims to understand and challenge these existing structures, with the goal to remove barriers in order to create a safer and more inclusive school community. Our district will be doing everything possible to ensure all students feel nurtured and safe,” Parlapanides said.

The schools will continue to celebrate existing programs like Black History Month, Diversity and Respect Week, Autism Awareness, and Women’s History Month.

“We are proud of the work that is already underway by our staff and embraced by our students and we will put a greater effort towards sharing our ongoing accomplishments with parents and our communities,” he said. “As our district embarks on our educational journey, we recognize it is not something that can be accomplished in the short term. We anticipate challenges and struggles but rest assured the district is committed to this journey. Our upcoming challenges will be complex and sometimes uncomfortable but we will embrace the fact that we are in this together with the goal to inspire others both within the school and outside in our communities.”

Comments / 4

Sueann Kosakowski
2d ago

So, now there will be “private” clubs for select groups. Seems like that doesn’t apply to everyone equally.

Reply
3
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Assistant principal dies by suicide on campus: School district

The assistant principal of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday, school officials said. Moises Plascencia took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus Monday morning, Superintendent Jim Elsasser of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a written statement, calling the loss an “unfathomable […]
PLACENTIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Character Education#Racial Injustice#Artsculture#Board Of Education#Gay Straight Alliance#The Berkeley Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
WNDU

Bullying behavior big concern for parents after Elkhart student suicide

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents are speaking out after heartbreaking claims that a 12-year-old Elkhart student committed suicide earlier this week because of bullying. For Elkhart mother Samantha Roberts, finding the right school for her 11-year-old son Ryan has been incredibly difficult. “He has been made fun of, bullied, there...
ELKHART, IN
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Edmonds School District tells 7-year-olds that gender doesn’t exist, asked for their pronouns

A Washington school district is pushing gender identity on 7-year-old kids. They even asked the children for their personal pronouns. The Edmonds School District developed lesson plans on self-identity that includes the claim that sometimes, gender does not exist. Other times, a person can have two genders. First graders learn about the “nonbinary experience” and teachers are told to ask students to list their gender identities so that “gender nonconforming” students can feel more comfortable.
EDMONDS, WA
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy