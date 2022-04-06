ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado watch issued for several southern metro Atlanta counties

By Jordan Martin
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
Georgians need to prepare for two rounds of potentially severe weather Wednesday.

As a second wave of storms begin to move through North Georgia, several southern metro counties have been issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Counties include; Coweta, Heard, Irwin, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Morgan, Meriwether, Putnam, Pike, Troup, Upson, Clayton and Spalding.

The watch has been extended to Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties until 10 p.m..

The risk for severe weather is a little bit more widespread than yesterday.

Level 3 severe storm risks will make its way through metro Atlanta, up to the north Georgia mountains.

Storms will have damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph, large hail and a tornado or two will be possible.

A cold front will begin to move into the state around 8 p.m. and a line of storms will form ahead of it, impacting the metro around 11 p.m.

Download the WSB Radio app and enable alerts for your area to stay weather aware.

©2022 Cox Media Group

