ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Foot chase leads to arrest for stolen vehicle, drug possession

By Michael Picarella
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA foot chase at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 23000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of stealing a vehicle with various drug paraphernalia, including a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, inside the vehicle....

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
KTLA

2 arrested in Glendale for possessing ghost gun, stolen driver’s licenses, credit cards, drug paraphernalia

The Glendale Police Department found a loaded ghost gun, potentially stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses, and drug paraphernalia in a late-night traffic stop on Thursday, resulting in two arrests, the department said in a news release. Mesrop Konanyan, 38, of Los Angeles, and Nareh Shamirian, 27, of Glendale, were pulled over by GPD officers […]
GLENDALE, CA
KBUR

Burlington men arrested on warrants, drug possession

Burlington, IA- Authorities have announced the arrests of two Burlington men for multiple offenses. On Friday, at about 3 PM Des Moines County deputies arrested 62-year-old Andrew Woods, and 23-year-old Nicholas Spiker, both of Burlington on an outstanding warrant for a Sex Offender Registry Violation. Deputies received information that Woods...
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Soledad, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs. The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday. Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville police arrest woman for possession of drugs

BLOOMINGDALE, Ohio (WTRF) According to a Steubenville Police Department police report, Shari Tressler, 48, of Bloomingdale, Ohio was arrested on Monday, March 14, for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of abuse instruments. The police report stated that while on patrol a police officer checked the registration of a vehicle he was […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy