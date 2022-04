Click here to read the full article. The Fast Family is growing even bigger. “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Brie Larson, star of “Captain Marvel,” will join the cast of “Fast and Furious 10.” “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty,...

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO