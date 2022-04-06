ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid leave bill to be walked through House committee

By Charlie Megginson
 3 days ago
The Healthy Delaware Families Act is expected to proceed to the House Appropriations Committee despite not receiving the requisite number of votes in the House Health and Human Development Committee Wednesday. Photo/Getty Images.

The bill to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program faced a slight hiccup on its journey to becoming law Wednesday.

The Healthy Delaware Families Act was the only bill to be considered by the 15-member House Health & Human Development Committee after passing along party lines in the Senate last month.

Proponents continued to argue during the two-hour hearing that the bill is necessary for those workers whose jobs don’t or can’t pay wages during and after pregnancies, illnesses and major life events.

Opponents fear that the cost will be too great for small businesses to absorb, especially given the challenges presented by the global pandemic.

The two-hour-long committee hearing concluded with a vote that revealed 7 representatives in favor, 5 against and 3 absent. It needed 8 votes in order to be released from the committee through normal channels.

The shortfall came because three members of the committee weren’t present. Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, was attending a funeral. Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, was sick. Rep. Rich Collins, R-Millsboro, was absent.

Chukwuocha and Lynn are both co-sponsors of the bill and would have voted in favor had they been in attendance.

“I am not going to let this bill languish in this committee when we have enough members to support its release who are not here because of unfortunate circumstances,” said Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, who chairs the Health & Human Development Committee.

In order to move the legislation along, Bentz said he would “walk the bill.”

Walking a bill out of committee is a process wherein a majority of committee members sign a document known as the bill backer to release a bill for further consideration.

The practice of walking a bill is not unusual and is most commonly used to eliminate the need for Appropriations Committee hearings if bills are already accounted for in the state’s operating budget.

In this case, walking the bill will allow Chukwuocha, Lynn and Collins to have a say in the bill’s release.

Republicans were not opposed to Bentz’s proposal to walk the bill.

“I would just say, as far as I’m concerned, walk the bill,” said Rep. Charlie Postles, R-Milford.

If signed into law, the Healthy Delaware Families Act will create a statewide insurance program to provide up to 80% of wages for eligible Delaware workers for up to 12 weeks per year for parental leave and six weeks over two years for caregiving and medical leave.

The program would be funded through a 0.8% payroll contribution split between the employer and the employee. For example, an employee who makes $1,000 per week would pay $4 per week and so would their employer.

Once the majority of the committee members sign the backer, the bill will advance to the House Appropriations Committee to consider its fiscal impact on the state.

If released there, it will advance to the House for a vote. If approved by the House, it will go before Gov. John Carney for his signature.

Cape Gazette

Paid leave bill passes Senate

A bill that would allow paid family and medical leave for workers who do not have that benefit passed the Senate 14-7 on March 8, clearing the way for its consideration in the House. The Healthy Delaware Families Act received support along party lines, with no Republicans voting for the...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to remove double registration requirement passes Senate

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections passed in the State Senate Tuesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, voters who live within town limits would be able to vote in municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the town.  The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Science of reading bill sails through Senate, heads to House

A day after being released by the Senate Education Committee, a bill that refocus the way reading is taught sailed through the Senate. A bill that requires the state to establish a curriculum aligned with the science of reading is on its way to the state House after being unanimously supported by all 21 senators. Senate Bill 4, which passed ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Bills to add mental health help in schools sent to House floor

  Two bills moving to the House floor would put millions into mental health positions in Delaware’s middle school and high school.   The House Education Committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to release two bills focused on putting additional mental health resources into Delaware schools. House Bills 300 and 301 serve as an extension of House Bill 100, legislation passed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilm. mayor’s budget: tax increases, pay raises, job cuts

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Included in Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s proposed $176.9 million city budget are a 7.5% property tax increase, a 5% increase in water and sewer fees, and the elimination of 14 positions in city government.  Purzycki presented the fiscal year 2023 budget proposal before City Council Thursday along with an $82.1 million water, sewer and stormwater budget. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Senate passes tax relief for retired military, first responders

The State Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved two bills to provide tax relief for retired service members and first responders living in Delaware. If made law, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 188 will exclude up to $12,500 worth of military pension income from state tax calculations for all retired service members, regardless of age, starting in 2023.  “Our nation’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Randy Holland, retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice, dies at 75

Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland has died. He was 75.  Holland was appointed and reappointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by three different governors and served with four different chief justices during his tenure on the bench.  At his appointment to the state’s Supreme Court in 1986 by Gov. Mike Castle, Holland became the youngest person ever ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Charter moratorium bill released after heavy debate

After a contentious hearing, a bill that would put a moratorium on both the creation and expansion of charter schools in New Castle County was released by the House Education Committee Wednesday.  The final vote on House Bill 353 was nine in favor and seven against. All nine who voted in favor are Democrats, all seven against are Republicans. In ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
