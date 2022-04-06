Official Hoopfest 2022 game balls unveiled

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is putting his name in the hat for the NBA draft this year. "One of the best decisions I have ever made was to come to Spokane and Gonzaga University to play basketball in front of Zag Nation," Timme wrote in his announcement post on Twitter. "I have had the privilege to play with and be supported by the best coaches, teammates, fans, friends and family anyone could ever ask for."

