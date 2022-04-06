Official Hoopfest 2022 game balls unveiled

A man decided to play a slot machine at a Washington casino after his girlfriend urged him. Then Jose Lopez won the jackpot at the Tulalip Resort Casino on March 20, according to a news release from the casino. He won $2,369,748.95. His win beat the casino’s jackpot record —...
SPOKANE, Wash. - April is Autism Acceptance Month and one very special teenager from Seattle with autism opened up a gallery in Spokane showcasing all of his photography of model cars. Anthony Schmidt is 14 years old and has been taking pictures of his model cars since he was six...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is putting his name in the hat for the NBA draft this year. "One of the best decisions I have ever made was to come to Spokane and Gonzaga University to play basketball in front of Zag Nation," Timme wrote in his announcement post on Twitter. "I have had the privilege to play with and be supported by the best coaches, teammates, fans, friends and family anyone could ever ask for."
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 20, North Central 5 (1st game): Max Workman went 4 for 4 with two triples, five RBIs and five runs and the visiting Panthers (7-2, 6-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-7, 1-6) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader at Mead HS. Mitchell Holliday went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.
Dozens of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon athletes have gone on to play collegiately after their prep careers. We've compiled a list of those former prep stars playing in the 2022 spring season. This list includes athletes from KTVB's viewing area, which stretches from Baker City and Vale in eastern...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until they landed. “They...
It may have been the red turf beneath his feet, the familiarity of the receivers tracking down his 40-yard missiles or the family members who stood along the sideline wearing custom-printed “EB3” T-shirts. No matter, the most important tryout of Eric Barriere’s athletic career felt like anything but...
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, one of the most popular and productive players in program history, announced Thursday he’s declaring for the NBA draft on his Twitter account. Timme didn’t specify in his Twitter post if he would retain the option of returning for his senior season, but his father Matt said in a text message to the S-R that Drew is represented by NCAA certified agents, meaning Timme could test the waters and decide to come back to Gonzaga.
The University of Washington football team’s annual Spring Preview is set for Saturday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Husky Stadium and is open to the public, the team announced Friday. The event is free of charge and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. In addition to the...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Stadiums and arenas are filled with graphics created with high-tech laser printers. But, they still do things the old-fashioned way at Avista Stadium. All of the sponsored signs you see at Spokane Indians games are hand-painted by one man. Ruben Marcilla has been painting since he graduated from the High School of Art and Design in New...
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane Indians prepare to kick off their 2022 season, Avista Stadium invited the Spokane community to take part in their annual Fan Fest event. The free community event gave fans a chance to see the 2022 Indians in action while being treated to a home run derby and a player poster giveaway. Fans were also able to enjoy concessions and other activities at the stadium.
BOSTON — (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night. “We’re here to win a national championship,” said Denver forward Bobby...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a great day for baseball Thursday at Melaleuca Field, which featured the Bonneville Bees and Skyline Grizzlies dueling in a twin billing, with Skyline winning game one 9-4 and Bonneville taking game two 6-4. Skyline got the bats going early in the first game by scoring five runs in the first two innings, thanks in part to Trey Olsen. In his pair of at-bats in the opening innings, he opened the scoring with an RBI single and a bases-clearing triple.
PULLMAN – Three players appear to have locked up starting roles on Washington State’s overhauled offensive line. One of them knows for sure where he’ll be stationed. One is settling in at a new position, and another is figuring out where he fits best. “We want to...
PULLMAN – Don’t be fooled by the name of Washington State’s new offense. The Cougars’ Air Raid system won’t lack a ground game. “We will run the ball. That’s something I’ve told the team multiple, multiple times,” coach Jake Dickert said after a spring camp practice last week. “That’s a mentality and a mindset that we’ll always have in this program.”
Washington State’s first commitment of its 2023 recruiting class comes from one of the top prep talents in the state. Trey Leckner, a highly regarded skill player from Glacier Peaks High in Snohomish, pledged to the Cougars’ program Thursday and announced his decision over Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound...
Comments / 1