Police: Group of teens attacked troopers during friend’s arrest

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — A Fall River teen was arrested Wednesday after a group of his friends attacked the troopers taking him into custody inside a family member’s home, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 17-year-old boy was wanted on armed robbery and assault charges, according to police, and troopers visited the Second Street home with the intent of taking him into custody.

Police said the troopers ultimately found the suspect hiding in a closet. While attempting to handcuff the teen, six other juveniles tried to pull the troopers off of him.

The juveniles then attempted to push and strike the troopers, according to police.

Police said the troopers retreated from the home and called for backup, at which point the suspect barricaded himself in the attic.

The troopers were able to persuade the teen to surrender peacefully. The teen is facing a number of charges connected to the armed robbery, which police said took place last weekend.

He is also charged with violating the conditions of his parole from a previous conviction. Police said the teen refused to pull over for troopers who attempted to stop his vehicle two weeks ago, leading them on a brief chase.

As for the teen’s friends, police said three of them had been previously reported missing and were placed into the custody of a local youth services and treatment agency.

This comes less than 24 hours after police were notified about a “suspicious object” in the area of Second and Middle streets. It was later determined the object was not an explosive device, and police are now trying to track down where it came from.

The incidents don’t appear to be related at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.