ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan universities see decline in enrollment; numbers increase at community colleges

By Max Goldwasser
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIYT2_0f1OlIBx00

It's a problem many university leaders are scrambling to find answers for — lower enrollment in higher education. The trend is happening across the country, and the state of Michigan is no different.

The decline in numbers started well before the pandemic. The Michigan Associate of State Universities released its Enrollment Report for Fall 2021 , which tracks data all the way back to 2012.

On Page 4 of the report, MASU outlines the total headcount for all 15 universities every single year. All but three of them — University of Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan Technological University — are on a downward trajectory.

Two of the universities with the biggest enrollment declines are Western Michigan and Central Michigan. WMU saw a 24% decrease over the last 10 years. CMU saw a staggering 44.5% decrease in the span, the largest in the state.

A group of CMU students co-authored a letter in the campus newspaper, saying they're worried the university won't be around in the next 10 years. CMU already had to shut down four residence halls for the next fall semester.

Jennifer DeHaemers, the school's Vice President of Student Recruitment and Retention, said CMU failed to make any changes, even after they recognized the trend:

“When enrollments reached a peak around 2010, a general sense of complacency overtook some areas of the university, creating a sense of satisfaction with outdated technology and leading to a failure to employ new and updated best practices of recruiting."

In that same statement provided to FOX 17 Wednesday, DeHaemers outlined some of the short and long term plans to reverse the narrative.

“We are making, and implementing, both short- and long-range plans to help us grow, address these challenges, and create new opportunities for CMU. Tactics we are using to help reverse the enrollment trend include training admissions staff how to approach recruiting conversations from a sales and marketing approach, implementing accountability metrics and setting specific weekly goals for the number of deposits by prospective undergraduate students, reinstating our student call center for peer-to-peer conversations with prospective undergraduate students, implementing a new peer mentoring program, and holding ‘get to know CMU’ events across the state and in strategic recruiting areas in Toledo and Chicago.”

While most universities are seeing a decline in enrollment, the opposite trend is happening at community colleges in the area.

CMU released a statement online at cmich.edu .

READ MORE: GRCC officials say state programs helped enrollment numbers increase by 4.4%

Grand Rapids Community College had a 4.4% increase from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021. Kalamazoo Valley Community College saw a whopping 49.6% increase in enrollment from 2020 to 2021 .

FOX 17 reached out to KVCC to learn more but have not heard back.

As for GRCC, officials told FOX 17 in September they credit the jump to lower tuition costs thanks to state and local programs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 6

Travis Mize
1d ago

seriously? struggling to find answers? Ridiculous salaries, crazy tuition costs and fees, only the wealthy are scratching their heads

Reply
8
Harold Clark
2d ago

How are the enrollment numbers at Hillsdale ? Just a guess, but I'm thinking they are way up.😊

Reply(1)
6
Related
Mount Shasta Herald

The collapse of community college enrollment: Can California turn it around?

After community college enrollment collapsed in late 2020, California lawmakers last year gave the system of public two-year colleges $120 million to help stem the tide of departing students and bring them back. So far, progress has been uneven. Through last fall, just 17 of California’s 116 community colleges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHI

Indiana State University looks ahead to fall enrollment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials at Indiana State University held a meeting Thursday to address student enrollment and how the numbers have fluctuated in the past years. So far, applications for first-year students are up 40% higher than last year, and the number of students who have confirmed they will be attending is up 30%.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTOL 11

Enrollment for culinary arts remains steady at Owens Community College

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Restaurant Association reports more than 3,000 restaurants across the state were forced to close permanently during the pandemic, meaning thousands of employees lost their jobs. Many institutions, including Monroe County Community College, ended their culinary arts program due to lack of demand. But, that's...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan College of Pharmacy hosts safe medication disposal event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s College of Pharmacy is hosting an event for people to safely dispose of unused and expired medications. Students have collected almost two tons of medication at these types of events previously, keeping potentially harmful substances out of water and landfills, and off the streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#College#Masu#University Of Michigan#Wmu#Cmu
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan reports 1,423 new COVID cases since Friday; counties in U.P. and southeast seeing increases

Michigan reported 1,423 new, confirmed coronavirus cases referred to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last update on Friday, March 18. Michigan also reported eight confirmed deaths, but the state Department of Health and Human Services did not do a vital records review. This is done on Wednesdays and Fridays and usually adds to the total.
MICHIGAN STATE
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College System sees enrollment shifts

Over the past five years, the Lone Star College System has seen a shift in the programs that students are seeking, including a 60% increase in business students, due to factors such as the coronavirus pandemic. Valerie Jones, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs at the LSCS, said incoming students...
HOUSTON, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell University increases COVID-19 campus alert level, case numbers higher than predicted

Cornell University has escalated its campus alert level to “yellow,” indicating higher-than-predicted levels of COVID-19 campus transmission. The number of cases are rising significantly. Cornell’s COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard shows 151 new positive cases in total as of Tuesday, March 22. That brings the number of total active student cases to 263, with 36 active employee cases as well.
ITHACA, NY
WLUC

Michigan unemployment rate declines in February

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Michigan unemployment rate moved down in February by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.7 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Over the month, the number of employed persons increased by...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy