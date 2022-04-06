ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

80-year-old woman in ICU after being dragged during purse-snatching

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDTqm_0f1Okqrw00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – An 80-year-old woman remains in intensive care after being seriously injured when a man in a New York grocery store parking lot tired to steal her purse Tuesday night, Cheektowaga, New York, police said.

Police said witnesses observed a man in a white Jeep grab the woman’s purse while she was in the parking lot Tuesday. The woman tried to hold onto the purse and was dragged by the vehicle, they said.

Someone who witnessed the event followed the Jeep and was able to record the license plate. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen on April 1.

Kendallville man arrested for stealing vehicle, drug possession

Buffalo Police were informed of the incident and located the vehicle parked a few miles away. When police later confronted the suspect, he ran, but was apprehended in a backyard, they said.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Michael T. Sawyer of Buffalo, was charged with attempted robbery and assault. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Police said they “developed Michael Sawyer as a suspect based on the stolen vehicle report and past interactions with the vehicle and its operator.” Sawyer is known to police and has been arrested 24 times, including 14 previous felony charges, they said. Sawyer has also been charged for leading police on vehicle pursuits and reckless driving 10 times since 2016, police added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Man dies in two vehicle crash on U. S. 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died and another man was hurt when the vehicles they were driving collided at the intersection of U. S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road north of I-469 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. and investigators with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department determined that a Honda pickup was […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cheektowaga, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Cheektowaga, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Man Snatches Purse, Knocks Woman To Floor At Newark Dollar General, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.
NEWARK, NJ
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Drug Possession#Robbery#Jeep#Buffalo Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WBRE

Dog dead, woman in ICU after surviving assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to […]
TOWANDA, PA
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy