Stephen Nelson: Carlos Correa-Cubs contract talks undone by representation issues

(670 The Score) There was more than just a little smoke to the Cubs’ recent interest in star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency.

There was a full-blown pursuit with a “huge offer” to Correa from the Cubs, MLB Network host Stephen Nelson told the Laurence Holmes Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday afternoon. Correa ended up joining the Twins on a three-year, $105-million deal that includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

“Correa and the Cubs, there was not just a little smoke there,” Nelson said. “There was a huge offer throw Carlos Correa’s way in Chicago, but because of some representation issues, let’s say, with Correa and his camp, that deal never came to pass.”

Nelson didn’t further expand on what the representation issues were. In January, news surfaced that Correa had switched agencies, leaving William Morris Endeavor and turning to the powerful Scott Boras as his representation.

In March before Correa joined the Twins, ESPN reporter Buster Olney noted that had Correa signed a long-term deal, his previous agency could claim the majority of the money paid to the representation in the deal. If Correa hits free agency again next offseason, Boras would get all of the agent financial benefit on the new deal.

And next offseason is certainly one to watch, Nelson said. Because the Cubs could be right back in the Correa mix.

“So that is why with those opt-outs, if I’m a Cubs fan, I’m keeping an eye on the Minnesota Twins this year,” Nelson said. “Because if they struggle and Correa has a good year – let’s put that one first. If Correa has a great year, you know he’s opting out again – whether or not the Twins are good or not. I think that’s something that will be revisited on the North Side of Chicago, is Carlos Correa.”

Correa, 27, is coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .279 with 26 homers, 92 RBIs and an .850 OPS in 148 games for the Astros, the team he had previously spent his entire seven-year MLB career with. Correa also won a Gold Glove in 2021 and is a two-time All-Star.

Without Correa in the picture, the Cubs have turned to Nico Hoerner as their primary shortstop.