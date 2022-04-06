ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Lawmakers Urge Backyard Chicken Owners to Take Precautions with Avian Flu Counts Rising

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal lawmakers are urging backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks and exercise precautions after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, confirmed a redhead duck, found March 25 along state game lands in Crawford County, died from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI H5N1). “We must...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio chicken flock has deadly disease

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says they have detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard chicken flock in Franklin County. The positive detection was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). Samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ames, IA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ames, IA
Government
City
Ames, IA
County
Crawford County, PA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Ames, IA
Health
Crawford County, PA
Government
Ames, IA
Industry
Crawford County, PA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Crawford County, PA
Business
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Flu Symptoms#Chicken Coop#Hpai#Nvsl#Cdc#Pda
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s arrogant decision to move opening day of deer hunting season has proved costly | Opinion

The Pennsylvania Game Commission arbitrarily changed the opening day of deer season, destroying a highly successful Thanksgiving weekend structure that endured for 60 years. Moving the opening day from Monday to the Saturday after Thanksgiving revealed a gross lack of knowledge and enormous disregard of the economic benefits linked to hunters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy