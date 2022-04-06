ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
63-year-old dies after being doused with hot oil

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — A 63-year-old St. Louis woman has died less than a month after having hot oil dumped on her.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened just after midnight on March 7 at an assisted-living facility located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The woman, identified as Doren Davis, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for severe burns. Officers learned Davis and the suspect in the incident were roommates.

Police said the roommate told officers she was upset with Davis over a personal matter and admitted to pouring hot cooking oil on Davis.

Davis died of her injuries Sunday. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The roommate was arrested the day of the attack and remains in custody with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

