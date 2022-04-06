RED BANK: OFFICE CONVERSION ON AGENDA

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. -- A mountaintop star erected as symbol of hope during the pandemic is being ordered removed in a New Jersey town.CBS2's Meg Baker has more on the controversy.North Haledon Mayor Randy George is refusing to take down a 25-foot star that sits atop High Mountain Park Preserve."The star is not coming down because it helped so many people during the pandemic," George said.It lights up at night for all to see."Two years ago, I asked for permission to put the star up, and the Nature Conservancy said yes, Green Acres of New jersey said yes, and the...

