Red Bank, NJ

RED BANK: OFFICE CONVERSION ON AGENDA

 3 days ago
A plan to convert a home to office use is slated to be reviewed by the Red Bank zoning board Thursday night. The application concerns 173 Maple Avenue, at the northeast...

RED BANK: DENHOLTZ PLANS MASSIVE PROJECT

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The company’s plan is dependent on the borough designating a swath of sites around the station as redevelopment area, CEO Steve Denholtz said in an interview this week. Steve Denholtz in his Chestnut Street office this week. Map below shows Denholtz’s...
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: ‘HISTORIC?’ NO ONE KNOWS WHY

The office building at 268 Broad Street was erected in 1979. Why was a modern office building that’s not in a historic district required to get Red Bank Historic Preservation Commission approval for planned remodeling work Wednesday night?. The building’s owner didn’t know, and he’s the lawyer for the...
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: WHO’S THE ‘BOROUGH’ IN LAWSUIT?

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) With one Red Bank council member suing two others and the municipal government itself, who gets to be the “borough” in attorney-client discussions?. It’s complicated. Councilmembers Kathy Horgan, Ed Zipprich and Michael Ballard in 2018. (Photo by John T....
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: DOWNTOWN BUILDING SOLD

One of downtown Red Bank’s most visible buildings has changed hands. The buyer was a New York based company, 40-40 Northern LLC. The seller was a New Jersey-based limited liability company called 21 E. Front Street Red Bank, whose tax bills go to an address in Weston, Massachusetts. The...
RED BANK, NJ
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Making $44,000 a year as a sanitation worker in NYC

The New York City Sanitation has all different walks of life. We have people that came from the Stock Exchange. We have people that never had a job in their life before this. People stop what they're doing and they end their careers and start up in this career. And there's a reason for that. There's nothing like a New York City job.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Jersey mayor’s anti-Black remarks exposed

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The longtime mayor of Clark Township in Union County was doing damage control following the release of recordings that caught him repeatedly using racial slurs to describe Black people. Sal Bonaccorso said he apologizes for the “hurtful and insensitive language.” He added he’s learned and changed his behavior, promising never to […]
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RED BANK: FENCE ENCLOSES GALLERIST’S CAR

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) In another context, it might be seen as artistic commentary on modern existence: a car boxed in between two buildings and a chainlink fence, and no way out. But to Red Bank art collector Kenny Schwartz, it’s no ironic statement. His car...
RED BANK, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. mayor at odds with wildlife advocates over 25-foot star

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. -- A mountaintop star erected as symbol of hope during the pandemic is being ordered removed in a New Jersey town.CBS2's Meg Baker has more on the controversy.North Haledon Mayor Randy George is refusing to take down a 25-foot star that sits atop High Mountain Park Preserve."The star is not coming down because it helped so many people during the pandemic," George said.It lights up at night for all to see."Two years ago, I asked for permission to put the star up, and the Nature Conservancy said yes, Green Acres of New jersey said yes, and the...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
RED BANK: MAKEOVER TO GET HPC REVIEW

One of downtown Red Bank’s most distinctly modern office buildings is up for a makeover, according to an application scheduled for review by the Historic Preservation Commission this week. (Rendering by Monteforte Architectural Studio. Click to enlarge.) The plan for 268 Broad Street calls for a facade replacement, with...
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: SPARKS FLY YET AGAIN

A screen grab from Wednesday’s council meeting. (Photo from Zoom. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s mayor and the so-far only contender for his job squared off Wednesday night at yet another contentious borough council meeting. Adrienne Bilaal, seen here in 2017, was appointed to the Housing Authority after...
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge slaps Red Bank attorney for delaying election case

A legal challenge to the filling of a Red Bank Borough Council vacancy will need to wait a few more days while the borough attorney, Greg Cannon, figures out how to deal with this own conflict. Cannon told a visibly annoyed Superior Court Judge David Bauman on Wednesday that Red...
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: FIRE RESCUE VESSEL NEARLY READY

Red Bank’s volunteer fire department is nearing completion on an overhaul of a multi-use boat it recently obtained for free. But it needs a hand from the public. The new Marine 1 getting an overhaul at Union Hose. Below, the boat it will replace in its berth at Marine Park.
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: SIX WEIGH IN ON CHARTER REVIEW

A half-dozen residents weighed in Tuesday night on Red Bank’s form of government and how people get elected to it. Among the commenters at a Zoom session of the Charter Study Commission were several who like the idea that council members can make things happen at the department level.
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN INPUT SOUGHT

The borough’s Master Plan consultant has created a website for public input. Red Bank residents and visitors can now weigh in on the borough’s Master Plan update-in-progress. “Temporary” trailers at the public works yard on Chestnut Street have served as offices for more than two decades. (Photo...
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: HYBRID SESSIONS PLANNED

A screen grab from the council’s March 23 session via Zoom. After two years of meeting on laptop screens, the Red Bank council is moving closer to a return to borough hall, while continuing to offer participation from home. “Frankly, we are in the dinosaur age here,” Mayor Pasquale...
RED BANK, NJ
