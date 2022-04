The month of February saw a huge decline in COVID-19 cases in St. John Parish, with a total of 237 compared to a whopping number of 2,230 cases in January. The first half of March continues to show a dramatic decline in new cases, with only 18 cases recorded in the first 15 days of the month. There were 4 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in February, with 3 deaths so for in March.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO