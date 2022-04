Youngstown City Schools began a Fatherhood Initiative with the help of Superintendent Justin Jennings to help dads realize the importance of being in a child's life. "The idea was that of the late Reverend Michael K. Write who wanted to bring fathers in the neighborhood and school system together so they understand that being good fathers helps build up their kids and community," said Deymonne Winford.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO