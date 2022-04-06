Bridgeman Named ACC Golfer of the Month

It’s finally here. Yes, the 86th edition of The Masters Tournament will begin Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Expect a massive crowd and high-caliber performances from the star-studded field of 91 players. The last couple of weeks on the PGA Tour have been a respite for stars, while lower-ranked players have competed at smaller events, including a Match Play event at the WGC – Dell Technologies in Austin, Texas. The Valero Texas Open followed it, with 31-year old American J.J. Spaun earning his first win of the 2022 PGA season at TPC San Antonio, finishing 13-under-par. As a result, Spaun will be making his debut at Augusta National on Thursday, along with other winners of previous events such as Luke List and Talor Gooch.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO