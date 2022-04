The Guardians' roster has been set. The team has broken camp. The various decisions and the many conversations with players — some with good news for them, some bad — have taken place. Teams will be able to carry 28-player rosters through May 1, a measure agreed to between the league the Players Association in help clubs deal with the shortened spring camp. Many pitchers won't be fully stretched out to their normal workloads, which will put additional strain...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO