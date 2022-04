VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore A. Russell, M.D., 91, of Vienna, entered into eternal glory Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. He was born August 2, 1930 in Maple Heights, the son of Lee W. and Hazel A. (Metcalf) Russell and had lived in Trumbull County most of his life.

