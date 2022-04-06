ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, PA

Police release cause of Springboro fatal fire

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police has released the cause of the fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people in Springboro last weekend.

On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

Community remembers lives lost in fatal fire

According to PSP, Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal Pifer has determined the cause of the fire to have started in the first-floor laundry area at the base of the stairs to the second floor.

A malfunction caused the dryer to catch fire, which spread to the surrounding area and stairs, making them inaccessible, trapping three children on the second floor and one adult on the first floor.

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of smoke inhalation and burns — 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, 14-year-old William Robson, 10-year-old Matthew Robson and 6-month-old Destiny Robson.

The community has been remembering the lives lost. Balloons and angel wings have been placed outside the home. Family members have been collecting household items and clothing donations.

