Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Schley, Sumter, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Macon; Marion; Peach; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Taylor; Twiggs; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marion, Bibb, southeastern Monroe, southeastern Stewart, southeastern Upson, northwestern Houston, southeastern Jones, northwestern Sumter, Macon, west central Baldwin, northwestern Twiggs, Webster, Peach, Crawford, Schley and Taylor Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1150 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Carsonville to near Tazewell to Union, and moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Macon, Americus, Perry, Fort Valley, Gray, Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Butler, Ellaville, Oglethorpe, Roberta, Preston, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Montezuma, Richland, Marshallville, Reynolds and Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
