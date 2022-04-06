ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Man charged in Ohio bomb scare

By Joe Clark
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after Newark police sa y he had two explosive devices in his crashed vehicle Tuesday.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were called to 49 Prospect Street on the report of a hit-skip crash, after the driver of an SUV crashed into a parked vehicle and ran from the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a suspected explosive device in the abandoned vehicle, and a second device would later be found by the Columbus Bomb Squad.

Police said they later arrested the driver of the abandoned vehicle, Kristopher Porter, 30, at his home on Gainor Avenue, and found evidence of materials used to make explosive devices.

Porter has been charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, which includes illegally manufacturing or processing explosives.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Newark Division of Police at 740-670-7215.

