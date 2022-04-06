ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Scotland and Lions rugby star Tom Smith, 'one of the great props to play the game', dies aged 50 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer

By Rob Robertson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The world of rugby last night united to pay tribute to Scotland legend Tom Smith, who has died at the age of 50.

Father-of-three Smith had revealed back in November 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, with tumours in his colon, brain and liver.

The former prop forward, who captained his country, played 61 times for Scotland and was part of the team under Jim Telfer that won the 1999 Five Nations. He also played a key role in the successful 1997 British and Irish tour to South Africa, and also featured in the 2001 series in Australia becoming the only Scottish player to play in six consecutive Lions Tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6e40_0f1OhLyy00
Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50

‘Tom was one of Scotland’s greatest every rugby players and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time,’ said Telfer. ‘He was the best ball-playing prop Scotland has ever had.

‘He was so unassuming and circumspect about himself. He had no airs or graces about him. He just got on with the job. He was one of those players that I would look across to in the dressing room and know he was going to do his best and didn’t need any geeing up or anything.

‘It did not matter who the opposition were, he would always give 100 per cent. He was a real professional. To begin with there was controversy in some quarters over whether he was big enough to play prop but that was nonsense. He was good enough, brave enough and his technical ability was second to none.

‘When I was asked to pick my best Scotland prop of all time when I was writing my biography, Hugh McLeod was my number one loosehead. Then Tom Smith, then Ian McLauchlan and then David Sole. That is how highly I rated him.’

Telfer said some felt it was a risk selecting Smith for the 1997 Lions as he had played only three times for Scotland before being called up, having made his international debut only earlier that same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaB1N_0f1OhLyy00
The former prop was capped 61 times by Scotland and also had a spell as captain

‘I had no doubts at all about Tom,’ said Telfer. ‘We picked him for the Lions because he was so difficult to prop against and because he was such a good rugby player we always knew he would make the right decisions. He was worth his place on that tour and magnificent for the Lions.’

Telfer exchanged emails with Smith only last week and he had hoped to travel across from his house in France to a 25th celebration dinner in honour of the 1997 Lions.

‘I wished him all the best and hoped he could get to our function to commemorate the 25th anniversary of that Lions tour and he said he was planning to be there,’ revealed Telfer. ‘The poor soul won’t make that but we will remember him there and forever. His passing is really, really sad.’

The tributes poured in last night from across the rugby world, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend saying: ‘Tom was one of the toughest and most skilful players I had the pleasure to call a team-mate. He succeeded in the most challenging of environments and kept up a high level of play well into his thirties.

‘Tom also did a tremendous amount for charitable causes and was a great family man. I am convinced that he will be regarded as one of our best players and his loss will be felt by all those who played with him or watched him for club and country over the years.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqfxh_0f1OhLyy00
Smith was also a key member of the successful British and Irish Lions 1997 tour to South Africa

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll tweeted: ‘So sad to hear of the passing of my old team-mate Tom Smith who battled his illness with courage and strength, just like he played rugby. A quiet but lovely man who was a hell of a player. Thinking of his family.’

A British and Irish Lions spokesman said: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith. Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the greatest props to play the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom.’

Smith suffered from epileptic fits and, to begin with, some tried to put him off taking up the game he loved but he was determined to play. He was born in London to a Scottish mother and English father and started his career with Dundee HSFP. He then joined Watsonians, Caledonian Reds, Glasgow Caledonians, Brive and Northampton Saints where he became a firm fans favourite.

When he retired in 2009, he became part of the coaching team at Edinburgh Rugby before moving to France to help coach Lyon. He was living there when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. His former Scotland team-mates such as Kenny Logan rallied round to hold fund raising dinners for him in London that he managed to attend.

Smith was determined to help others and became an ambassador for the bowel cancer charity, 40tude which aims to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.

His last public appearance in Scotland was last November when he travelled from his home in France with his wife Zoe, sons Angus and Teddy as well as daughter Amelie to be inducted into Scottish Rugby’s Hall of Fame at BT Murrayfield. The next day he walked onto the pitch with his three children to present the match ball before Scotland’s loss to South Africa and was given a standing ovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z15H9_0f1OhLyy00
Smith delivers the match ball at Murrayfield alongside his children (l-r) Teddy, Angus and Amalie ahead of the Autumn international clash with South Africa last November

Chris Paterson, who played 109 times for his country, described Smith as ‘inspirational’. ‘He was someone who had an aura that I didn’t experience with any other player and he commanded instant respect,’ said the former Scotland captain. ‘As well as being a wonderful rugby player, he was a lovely, warm generous person who made you feel ten feet tall when he spoke to you.’

Scottish Rugby chairman and 1990 Grand Slam star John Jeffrey said: ‘Scottish Rugby has lost not only one of its greatest players but more importantly one of its greatest people. Tom embodied everything we like to espouse about our great game. Pound for pound, he probably was Scotland’s greatest international. Tom was without a doubt the most humble person I have ever met and all of Scottish Rugby’s thoughts go out to Zoe and the children.’

Other tributes came from Irish rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, who tweeted: ‘Rest in peace Tom Smith. Enjoyed his company hugely on the 01 tour. Thoughts with his kids and wife and friends and family.’

Former Scotland captain and Sportsmail columnist Jason White added: ‘Very proud to have played alongside Tom and to call him a team-mate. Tom was a huge influence on the early part of my career and the best role model to have. Thoughts with family and friends.’

Television presenter Gabby Logan, wife of Smith’s former Scotland colleague Kenny, tweeted: ‘Rest in peace Tom Smith. A man of few words but when he spoke it mattered, when he played nothing else mattered, but when he was away from a rugby pitch only Zoe, Amelie, Angus and Edward ever mattered. Go well our lovely friend. We shall miss you.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQmSq_0f1OhLyy00
Smith (left) celebrated Scotland's 1999 FIve Nations success alongside his team-mates

Scottish Rugby tweeted: 'Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50. A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time.'

'A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game.

'All our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time.'

Smith made 61 appearances for Scotland and six for the Lions, who said: 'We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

'Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game.

'Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom.'

Daily Mail

Brett Hodgson says Hull FC had 'too many players not performing at their best' after his side crash out of the Challenge Cup following a disappointing defeat to Huddersfield

Brett Hodgson blasted his Hull FC side after they crashed out of the Challenge Cup following a 24-16 defeat at Huddersfield. The Giants reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2012 with tries from Ricky Leutele, Chris McQueen and Tui Lolohea, who also booted six goals. Hull touched down...
SPORTS
Kerrang

Crawlers announce biggest UK tour yet

Following the huge release of their latest single I Can't Drive, Merseyside quartet Crawlers have announced their biggest UK tour yet. With a summer of festivals coming up including Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds, the band will then be going into winter with a proper headline run, kicking off at Bristol's Thekla on October 31. Then, through November they'll be stopping in Brighton, London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and Newcastle. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, April 14, from 9am.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sell-out crowd cheers on Grand National as punters return to races

A sell-out crowd of 70,000 people cheered on Grand National winner Noble Yeats as punters were allowed back at Aintree racecourse for the steeplechase for the first time since 2019.Rain and hail showers on Saturday failed to dampen the spirits of racegoers arriving for the final day of the three-day Grand National Festival at the Merseyside course, and the sun came out for the world-famous race.The Duchess of Cornwall presented the Randox Grand National trophy to owner Robert Waley-Cohen and congratulated his son Sam Waley-Cohen, who won his final race before retirement.Crowds cheered on the winner for the first time...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mohammad Abbas is on song as Hampshire run riot beating visitors Somerset by an innings and 113 runs to kickstart their County Championship season

Mohammad Abbas claimed four wickets as Hampshire humbled visiting Somerset by an innings and 113 runs on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One opener. James Fuller tore through the top order with a trio of quickfire wickets before Pakistan international Abbas ripped out the middle-order with...
SPORTS
SkySports

County Championship: Hampshire rout Somerset with innings win inside three days

Somerset trailed by 223 after resuming on 25 without loss and were skittled for 135 in their second innings at the Ageas Bowl as the home side claimed 23 points. Hampshire, whose first-innings total of 428 had given them a commanding lead, ripped through Somerset's batting line-up thanks to Mohammad Abbas (four for 22) and James Fuller (three for 23).
SPORTS
BBC

Telford man changed career after brother's tumour battle

A man who changed careers after caring for his brother through a battle with a brain tumour is going to fundraise for more research into the disease. Matt Payne, 38, from Telford, Shropshire, died in November, 15 months after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumour. His older brother, John Payne,...
CANCER
BBC

County Championship: Rob Keogh century earns Northants lead over Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two):. Northamptonshire 288: Keogh 113, Berg 66; Higgins 4-68 Northants (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4pts) by 60 runs. Rob Keogh led the Northamptonshire fightback with a century to earn his side a lead over Gloucestershire on day two at Wantage...
SPORTS
