Lansing, MI

BWL says Mylar balloon caused Tuesday afternoon power outage in Lansing, Delta Twp.

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
LANSING – A Mylar balloon is to blame for an outage that left about 3,000 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers in the dark Tuesday afternoon, utility officials said.

A helium-filled balloon became tangled in a power line on Waverly Road, south of Michigan Avenue, BWL said Wednesday in a news release. The line caught fire and broke in two, with part of the line touching the ground, it said.

Mylar coatings often contain conductive aluminum, BWL said.

“This incident, while rare, is a good reminder that Mylar balloons can be hazardous if they get caught in a power line,” BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said in the release. “We encourage area residents to be aware of these potential hazards and to avoid releasing Mylar balloons outdoors, especially near power lines.

Downed wires are a serious hazard to the public and line crews, he said.

"Stay away from downed power lines and report them to BWL immediately so we can secure the area around the power line and get it repaired as quickly as possible,” he added.

Mylar balloons should be kept indoors and secured with weights, and people should never add metal streamers to them, BWL said.

No one should try to retrieve balloons that get tangled in power lines or electrical equipment, and anyone who comes across a downed power line should stay at least 20 feet away, BWL said. Downed lines can be reported by calling 877-295-5001.

Tuesday's outage lasted from 2:40 until about 3:40 p.m., the utility said. Customers in parts of downtown Lansing, the west side of the city and a portion of Delta Township were affected, according to BWL's outage map.

