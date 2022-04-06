WATCH: Car explodes after arsonist sets fire' Detroit police asking for tips

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man caught on camera setting fire to a car in a Detroit parking lot last month.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen setting fire to a black Dodge Caliber in early March.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Lawton Street – near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-96, just west of downtown.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect walking up to the vehicle around 4 a.m. on March 6 and setting it on fire.

The video shows a large ball of fire as the car bursts into flames and the suspect runs away.

Police officials say the suspect may have suffered burns on his arms and face while committing the crime.

Authorities have not provided a description of the alleged arsonist, or a possible motive in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have information about the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.