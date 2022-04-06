ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford lands first major TV role in Apple TV+ series, ‘Shrinking’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Take a bite out of this news.

After decades spent in a galaxy far, far away, Harrison Ford is heading to the small screen for his first prominent TV series role.

The “Star Wars” star, 79, will act alongside Jason Segel in the 10-episode comedy series, “Shrinking,” Deadline reported Monday.

Ford — whose role comes after what the outlet dubbed “lengthy negotiations” — will portray Cognitive Behavioral Therapy pioneer and astute “blue collar shrink” Dr. Phil Rhodes, opposite Segel’s therapist whose grief gives way to throwing psychological ethics and his filter out the door with patients.

In addition to the “Freaks and Geeks” alum, 42, the show will be produced by “Ted Lasso” co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence as well as Brett Goldstein, who stars in, writes and produces the beloved Apple TV+ sports comedy, according to Deadline.

Ford was last seen in 2020′s “Call of the Wild,” based on Jack London’s 1903 novel.

That movie provided Ford “an opportunity for a good audience film, a family movie, where I’d have a chance to do something that I haven’t done for a while,” he told the Daily News at the time.

