LeBron James Says He Wants to Play With Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to play with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially been eliminated from play-in contention, as the team fell to the Phoenix Suns in what was a must-win game on Tuesday evening. LeBron James did not suit up for that game, as he was dealing with an ankle injury, and he may not play the rest of the season. With the Lakers now eliminated, fans and analysts everywhere are speculating what LeBron and the team will do going forward.

On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's The Shop, which was presumably recorded before the Lakers were eliminated, LeBron James named Steph Curry as one guy he wants to play with before his career ends. The two superstars have had some iconic battles over the years, facing off in the NBA Finals four consecutive seasons; however, the two Ohio-born legends have never teamed up.

Outside of some fun moments during All-Star Games, LeBron and Steph have always been opponents. Their rivalry defined the 2010's in many ways, with both players having to go through the other in order to add championships to their all-time resumes. Even at this stage in their careers, LeBron and Steph are still dominant, so a pairing would be unstoppable. The logistics are complicated, as Steph is not leaving Golden State, but perhaps LeBron would like to join him there at some point.

While LeBron's comments did not include any future course of action to make this pairing happen, Steph Curry was the first name he mentioned, so perhaps it is a real possibility in the future.

Comments

Tim Smith
1d ago

There goes Labum trying to recruit players again. That's why he will never be the goat. Quit trying to team up with superstars and go out and beat them.

Peter Mustain
1d ago

of course he does so curry can carry a team LeBron can get his 25-30 points so he can chill on the bench in the fourth quarter.

Dante TEM
1d ago

can't win with his own team how sad don't ever call him the greatest or the goat

