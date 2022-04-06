ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M’s Perego Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Third Time

By Texas A&M Sports Information
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Giulio Perego of the Texas A&M men’s tennis team was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and the third time this spring, announced Wednesday by the league office. “Giulio continues to improve his game and grow in confidence...

