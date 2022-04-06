ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Fans at the Masters Tournament lament loss of popular concessions item: ‘Crushing news’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSILm_0f1Oh43s00

(NEXSTAR) — Plenty of spectators at the Masters are just as excited about Augusta’s concessions as they are about the golf tournament itself. But this year’s menu is missing one longtime favorite — and fans are freaking out.

“The real story of the #Masters2022 is — no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches,” wrote on fan on Twitter. “Why even go?”

The Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, a staple of the Masters’ concessions menu for around a decade, had developed a loyal following over the years. The $2 treat had once even inspired Adidas to create a limited-edition golf shoe with “a sugar cookie-like colorway” on the sole, specifically for die-hard fans of the dessert item.

But, alas, there will be no ice cream sandwiches available for 2022’s Masters attendees at Augusta National. Golf Magazine reported earlier this week that employees at the club’s concessions stands were citing “supply-chain issues” as the cause. The outlet was unable to confirm which of the treat’s components was at the center of the snag.

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

Fans were nonetheless shocked at the news, with “quite a lot” inquiring as to the whereabouts of the sandwich during pre-tournament events, The Augusta Chronicle reported. On Twitter, users described the lack of ice cream treats as “awful” and “crushing news,” and another questioned the so-called supply-chain issue.

“Don’t blame it on a ‘supply chain’ issue when the fruit is grown in your backyard and you’ve had a year to place your order,” wrote one user.

“It is cruel that maybe the only day I will ever have tickets to the Masters there’s a 100% chance of rain with hail & tornados AND the year peach ice cream sandwiches are off the board due to supply chain issues,” someone else commented.

“I’m surprised there aren’t riots, tbh,” yet another fan remarked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdVxD_0f1Oh43s00
Pimento cheese sandwiches — perhaps the most popular signature offering at Augusta National — are still on the menu. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
‘We’re closing in on them’ says UFO expert on Pentagon findings

Other changes to the Masters’ food menu in 2022 largely concerned the prices of the items, which still remain relatively low for a sporting event. Perhaps the menu’s most famous item — the pimento cheese sandwich — is still on the menu, though. And that’s good enough at least a few foodies.

“Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches are too young to be ‘the’ food attraction,” according to one Twitter user, who said she much prefers the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, both of which remain on the 2022 menu at only $1.50 apiece.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Masters 2022: Meet the 6 amateurs competing at Augusta National

Before Augusta National was home to the greatest moments in professional golf — before it was even home to the Masters — it was a haven for amateur golf. The club’s roots, which date back to the early 20th century, belong in the amateur game. This, of course, is thanks to its founder, Bobby Jones. Jones is the most famous amateur in golf history, a player who won seven majors without ever turning “pro.” Rather, Jones moonlighted in professional golf from his day job as an attorney.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters#Nexstar#Augusta National#Golf Magazine#The Augusta Chronicle
WJBF

Parking Issues cause frustration at Augusta National during Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars. WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking. “I mean you have to do […]
AUGUSTA, GA
CNET

Masters 2022 Golf Tournament: Tiger Woods Is Back, How to Watch and More

Tiger Woods is giving it a go. The five-time Masters champion surprised the golf world by showing up at Augusta National earlier this week and playing a few practice rounds before declaring his intent to play in this year's tournament. Tiger hasn't played a round of competitive golf since being injured in a serious car accident 13 months ago. With rods and screws in his right leg, Tiger is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET (7:34 a.m. PT) on Thursday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Live to Rock tour coming to The Mill Event Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fans of classic 80’s hair metal are in for a treat as another concert has been announced for this summer at The Mill Event Center in Terre Haute. While the artists announced so far this year have been of the rap and country genres, rock fans will have something to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pans made in Terre Haute are probably still in many kitchens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) Most likely you’ve eaten a turkey or two baked in a roasting pan that was made on the north side of Terre Haute. For more than 100 years, a factory stood on Beech Street. It pumped out special enameled coated cookware used all across the country. Recently, the company closed and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casino traffic flow addressed at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the Terre Haute Area Planning Commission and Churchill Downs addressed traffic flow plans for the casino. Earlier this year, Churchill Downs was awarded a license to build the Queen of Terre Haute casino. In Monday’s meeting of the commission, members approved changing the position that the building will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamore Basketball signs Jayson Kent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State head basketball coach Josh Schertz announced the addition of Jayson Kent (Oak Forest, Ill./Bradley/Oak Forest HS) on Monday. Kent will join the Sycamores for the 2022-23 season as a junior with three years of eligibility remaining.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy