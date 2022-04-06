ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas school district campaigns to hire Oklahoma teachers

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Future in Fort Worth?

The Highlights

  • A school district in Texas has started a campaign to hire Oklahoma teachers.
  • The Fort Worth Independent School District is pushing a minimum salary of $58,000 for any teacher who is offered a job.
  • “Everyone is facing a shortage in teachers, so we aren’t the only ones.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A school district in Texas has started a campaign to hire Oklahoma teachers.

Many Oklahomans may have seen the billboards along interstates in Oklahoma City. It isn’t the first time but it’s happening again: a Fort Worth school district is trying to recruit teachers from Oklahoma and said on billboards they’re offering competitive paychecks.

“Oklahoma has great teachers. No one can doubt that,” said Claudia Garibay, FWISD external communications.

The Fort Worth Independent School District is at it again, trying to recruit Oklahoma teachers to move south.

“An invitation that says their future is in a Forth Worth ISD classroom and we want them to apply,” Garibay said.

Oklahomans may have seen these billboards while driving around Oklahoma City. Fort Worth ISD did this back in 2018 by actively recruiting in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

“We’re looking everywhere, we are turning every stone, trying to find teachers that are highly qualified and can impact the students here,” Garibay said.

They’re pushing a minimum salary of $58,000 for any teacher who is offered a job.

“Everyone is facing a shortage in teachers, so we aren’t the only ones,” Garibay said.

Moore Public Schools has worked hard to get teachers better salaries.

“I’m proud to say that we have been working on salary scales and teacher pay for quite some time,” said Robert Romines, superintendent of Moore Public Schools.

They have also been working to keep them in the state.

“If everything goes well, you’ll be looking at $42,000 starting teacher pay,” Romines said.

That’s the starting pay rate for Moore Public Schools, but according to Nerd-Wallet, the average cost of a home goes up about $22,000 if you moved from OKC to Fort Worth.

“You also have to look at cost of living, you have to look at community support,” Romines said.

Romines also said MPS pays 100% of teacher retirement but the struggle to keep teachers in the state is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

