ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Popular Former Morning Show Personality Passes Away

By Scott
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News spread this week about the passing of the popular and controversial former Albany morning guy Bob Mason. Mason was not only a radio legend in Albany on classic rocker WPYX, but also was a popular radio personality in the Berkshires. Bob Mason of Mason & Sheehan Passes at...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Radio personality Kelly McCoy passes away

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Radio personality Kelly McCoy has died at the age of 58. She was both the program director at WSKZ and host of a midday show at the station. Here radio career in Chattanooga spanned 35 years. She started out at Chattanooga’s first NewsRadio station, WZRA.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WUPE

Only One Friendly’s In the Berkshires Is Inexcusable

Since 1935, Friendly's Restaurants have been a staple throughout the Berkshires and neighboring new England states as this dining establishment offers reasonably priced fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner and let's not forget the delectable desserts afterwards (It's mandatory to make some room for a tasty treat which satisfies your appetite in more ways than one)
PITTSFIELD, MA
KNOE TV8

Elephant Shirley’s former caretaker in Monroe passes away

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man who spent decades of his life caring for Monroe’s famous elephant has passed away. Solomon James passed away on March 9 at the age of 69. He spent over two decades caring for Shirley the Elephant, who spent a large portion of her life at the Louisiana Purchase Zoo and Gardens in Monroe.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Albany, NY
Pittsfield, MA
Obituaries
Albany, NY
Obituaries
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
Albany, NY
Entertainment
WUPE

Win Cash Official Rules Spring 2022

Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: April 4, 2022 to April 29, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Pittsfield, MA 01201. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:. The Company...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

A Priceless Keepsake Was Lost In This Near Berkshire Town

Stuffed animals have a sense of sentimentality for all ages. In this case, an Agawam, Massachusetts woman, Mary Mellinger Kirk accidentally donated her precious keepsake, a orange tabby cat that was given to her son by her father during the child's infancy. There is one interesting factor to this attachment. Upon Mary's father's passing four years ago, the family inserted a vial of his ashes inside the stuffed feline and it was donated to Savers, located in West Springfield back on March 7th.
AGAWAM, MA
WUPE

These Are Berkshire County’s Favorite Hot Dog Topping

Attention, Berkshire residents and to those in our neighboring areas in eastern New York and north western Connecticut. Here is something to talk about. I am being up front regarding this subject: I have NEVER been a fan of hot dogs (the only exception is when I'm at Coney Island, I'll have one at Nathan's, but it's a far cry of when they cost less than a dollar. I can't believe the same menu item in this "so-called 21st century" costs you almost $5 these days, far cry from a quarter to a dollar in the good ol' days, take me back, please!)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WOW: 110 Celebrities Born in MA…Some in the Berkshires Too (photos)

As we have mentioned in previous articles, there's no question that Berkshire County is a tourist destination not only for regular folks like you and me but celebrities also come to the Berkshires to visit, work, play, explore, move and build a life here. Think about all of the big-time musicians and bands that have performed in the Berkshires. Whether it's in Pittsfield, North Adams, Lenox, Williamstown, Dalton, Great Barrington, Egremont, and more, many well-known names including James Taylor, the Beach Boys, Christoper Cross, The Who, Goo Goo Dolls, Cake, Beck, Crash Test Dummies, Gin Blossoms, Graham Nash, Arlo Gutherie, Natalie Merchant, Kenny Aronoff, Train, Steve Miller Band, Jackson Browne and many more have all put on excellent performances in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy